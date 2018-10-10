Week 8 preview: Cary-Grove visits Prairie Ridge in Fox Valley showdown

In a role reversal from the last several seasons, No. 13 Cary-Grove will enter its Fox Valley rivalry game Friday at No. 20 Prairie Ridge unbeaten while the Wolves will have something to prove.

The Trojans (7-0, 7-0) might be known for their dynamic running game, but they have shown there is more to them than that this season. Coming off a 49-14 victory against Jacobs in which Quinn Priester caught three touchdown passes and had two interceptions, they’re showing a lot of promise.

Prairie Ridge (6-1, 5-1) is riding a four-game winning streak after a loss to Huntley. Last week, the Wolves squeaked out a 21-19 victory against Waubonsie Valley. Fullback Jackson Willis ran for 217 yards to supplement a strong defensive performance.

St. Charles North (6-1, 5-0) at No. 2 Batavia (7-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

The North Stars’ lone loss came at the hands of No. 21 Bolingbrook in Week 2. They’ve won five consecutive games since. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, continue to be led by Michael Jansey Jr. and Luke Weerts, who power one of the best defenses in the area. DuKane Conference bragging rights are on the line.

New Trier (6-1, 3-0) at No. 7 Maine South (6-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Are the Trevians for real? If so, they have a chance to prove it against the tested Hawks. New Trier’s only loss came in

Week 2 against Loyola, which since has dropped out of the rankings. Maine South has lost to Barrington, which also has fallen out of the rankings, but has beaten No. 8 Glenbard West, Evanston and No. 11 Mount Carmel. The Central Suburban South title is on the line here.

Waubonsie Valley (5-2, 1-1) at Naperville Central (5-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Both teams have appeared in the Super 25 this season but haven’t stuck in the rankings. The Warriors were on a roll for the first five weeks but suffered back-to-back losses to No. 20 Prairie Ridge and Neuqua Valley. The Redhawks can clinch the DuPage Valley title with a victory.

Hersey (7-0, 3-0) at No. 25 Rolling Meadows (7-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

This is one of the most underrated matchups of the season. The Hawks have blown away each of their opponents this season, with no result closer than 12 points. The connection between quarterback Ryan Justice and receiver Jordan Hansen has been impressive. On paper, the Mustangs have distanced themselves from their opponents a bit more than Hersey. This one is for the Mid-Suburban League East title.

