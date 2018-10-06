Chicago Public Schools reschedules canceled football games for Monday

After 26 hours of outcry from players, coaches and fans, Chicago Public Schools changed its mind and announced on Saturday evening that Public League football teams will be allowed to make up this weekend’s canceled football games.

“I’m excited,” Curie running back AJ Sanya said. “It gives us a chance to make the state playoffs and show the state what type of team we are. My team and I are ready and prepared.”

The teams are waiting for the times and dates to be announced, most are expected to be played on Monday.

CPS come through in the clutch and schedules our makeup game vs Foreman on Monday 10/8, at Rockne Stadium, at 3pm kickoff!! 🐾🏈💪#vspanthersfootballhttps://t.co/gfrx0AROwj — Von Steuben Football (@football_von) October 7, 2018

Thirty-five football games scheduled for Friday and Saturday were canceled in the wake of the Jason Van Dyke trial.

Not playing the games would have knocked some teams out of the state playoffs and severely impacted the playoff seeding for teams like Phillips and Simeon.

Chicago Public Schools informed coaches and athletic directors on Friday evening that the games were canceled “out of an abundance of caution regarding the timing of the Van Dyke trial verdict announcement.”

CPS originally said the games were canceled and would not be rescheduled. That led to some outrage from players, coaches and the general public.

“I feel like the CPS as a whole has taken a step forward with this decision,” Phillips wide receiver and Illinois recruit Fabian McCray said. “The players came together as one and voiced our opinion, not allowing the games to be canceled.”

Loyola and De La Salle canceled their Friday night game, but rescheduled it for Monday. That made the CPS decision not to play seem odd.

“It’s great to hear that our games are being rescheduled,” Curie coach Arthur Ray said. “I know coaches and players around the CPS are just as happy as I am to have another opportunity to compete and play the game we love. At the end of the day it’s about providing the kids with a positive outlet, and allowing them to use it as a teacher and motivator to accomplish great things. For some being a part of the team, the brotherhood is what helps them get through their own daily battles. It’s bigger than just football.

New Game Times and Locations

Here are the game times and locations that we are aware of at this point. Please send updates to preps@suntimes.com and we will continue to update this page.

Schurz vs. Payton at Lane, 9 a.m.

Sullivan at Marshall, 9 a.m.

Julian vs. Orr at Gately, 9 a.m.

Harlan vs. UP-Englewood at Back of the Yards, 9 a.m.

Mather vs. UP-Bronzeville at Solorio 10 a.m.

Phillips at Lane, noon

Phoenix at Marine, noon or 10 a.m.

Collins vs. Dunbar at Rockne, noon

Hyde Park vs. South Shore at Back of the Yards, noon

Kenwood vs. Clark at Gately, noon

Curie at Solorio, 1

Lincoln Park at Westinghouse, 1:30 or 3:30

Lake View vs. King at Lane, 3

Vocational vs. North Lawndale at Gately, 3

Von Steuben vs. Foreman at Rockne, 3

Steinmetz at Back of the Yards, 3

Lindblom vs. Brooks at Solorio, 4

Simeon vs. Hubbard at Gately, 6

Senn vs. Washington at Rockne, 6

Raby vs. Morgan Park at Lane, 6