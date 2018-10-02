Week 7 preview: Nazareth, Marist in huge East Suburban Catholic clash

Two of the hottest teams in the state meet Friday when No. 12 Marist visits No. 3 Nazareth at 7 p.m. in La Grange Park. It’s a chance for a statement win for Marist, which has won five consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Brother Rice.

Nazareth, one of the area’s most talented teams, will provide a tough challenge. The Roadrunners impressed everyone in Week 2 with a 25-0 shutout of Lake Zurich. The offense has exploded behind the leadership of sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and talented playmaker Michael Love.

Both the Roadrunners (6-0) and RedHawks (5-1) are 4-0 in the East Suburban Catholic. Marist started the season ranked fifth in the Super 25 but dropped after losing to Brother Rice in Week 1.

No. 4 Oswego (6-0) at No. 16 Oswego East (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday

These two teams enter the Crosstown Classic with Southwest Prairie Conference supremacy on the line. Oswego is coming off a 56-8 victory over Romeoville in which running backs Charles Coleman and Markus Tillmon ran circles around the defense. They’ll face a much tougher matchup this week against Oswego East, which has recorded five shutouts in six games and not allowed a point since August.

No. 9 Glenbard West (5-1) at No. 21 Hinsdale Central (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Glenbard West faces its toughest matchup since a season-opening loss to Maine South. The Hilltoppers are coming off a blowout win over Lyons at home in Week 6. The Red Devils crushed Proviso West on the road last week and haven’t lost since a 21-17 defeat to Willowbrook on Aug. 31. Glenbard West may have the leg up in the Super 25 right now, but that could change in a hurry if Hinsdale Central flexes its muscles Friday.

No. 3 Batavia (6-0) at St. Charles East (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

This game has the potential to be a challenge for Batavia. St. Charles East is a tough team and last week’s loss to St. Charles North surely provides extra motivation. The Fighting Saints were without top running back Justin Jett in Week 6, and there is a chance that he returns against the Bulldogs. Batavia doesn’t have it easy the last few weeks of the regular season – it’s time to figure out what both teams are made of.

No. 20 Prairie Ridge (5-1) at Waubonsie Valley (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Prairie Ridge and Waubonsie Valley meet in one of the best non-conference matchups in recent weeks. The Wolves are coming off a 42-2 win over Jacobs that kept them in the mix in the Fox Valley. Waubonsie Valley’s lone loss came at the hands of Neuqua Valley in a Week 6 rematch. It’s hard to play an opponent twice in one season, but Waubonsie allowed Neuqua Valley to gain over 400 yards of offense. How will they rebound?

