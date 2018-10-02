Football
Week 7 preview: Nazareth, Marist in huge East Suburban Catholic clash

Marist's Ryan Randolph (20) gets an interception. Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times.
Beth Long
Oct. 2 11:04 a.m.

Two of the hottest teams in the state meet Friday when No. 12 Marist visits No. 3 Nazareth at 7 p.m. in La Grange Park. It’s a chance for a statement win for Marist, which has won five consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Brother Rice.

Nazareth, one of the area’s most talented teams, will provide a tough challenge. The Roadrunners impressed everyone in Week 2 with a 25-0 shutout of Lake Zurich. The offense has exploded behind the leadership of sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and talented playmaker Michael Love.

Both the Roadrunners (6-0) and RedHawks (5-1) are 4-0 in the East Suburban Catholic. Marist started the season ranked fifth in the Super 25 but dropped after losing to Brother Rice in Week 1.

No. 4 Oswego (6-0) at No. 16 Oswego East (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
These two teams enter the Crosstown Classic with Southwest Prairie Conference supremacy on the line. Oswego is coming off a 56-8 victory over Romeoville in which running backs Charles Coleman and Markus Tillmon ran circles around the defense. They’ll face a much tougher matchup this week against Oswego East, which has recorded five shutouts in six games and not allowed a point since August.

No. 9 Glenbard West (5-1) at No. 21 Hinsdale Central (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Glenbard West faces its toughest matchup since a season-opening loss to Maine South. The Hilltoppers are coming off a blowout win over Lyons at home in Week 6. The Red Devils crushed Proviso West on the road last week and haven’t lost since a 21-17 defeat to Willowbrook on Aug. 31. Glenbard West may have the leg up in the Super 25 right now, but that could change in a hurry if Hinsdale Central flexes its muscles Friday.

No. 3 Batavia (6-0) at St. Charles East (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
This game has the potential to be a challenge for Batavia. St. Charles East is a tough team and last week’s loss to St. Charles North surely provides extra motivation. The Fighting Saints were without top running back Justin Jett in Week 6, and there is a chance that he returns against the Bulldogs. Batavia doesn’t have it easy the last few weeks of the regular season – it’s time to figure out what both teams are made of.

No. 20 Prairie Ridge (5-1) at Waubonsie Valley (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Prairie Ridge and Waubonsie Valley meet in one of the best non-conference matchups in recent weeks. The Wolves are coming off a 42-2 win over Jacobs that kept them in the mix in the Fox Valley. Waubonsie Valley’s lone loss came at the hands of Neuqua Valley in a Week 6 rematch. It’s hard to play an opponent twice in one season, but Waubonsie allowed Neuqua Valley to gain over 400 yards of offense. How will they rebound?

3 comments

  • Metal Bleachers are Best

    Better than Quincy Patterson? While McCarthy is good, virtually impossible for him to equal Patterson. In two years there will be four fantastic senior QBs in the area – McCarthy should be one of the four. Maybe #1, maybe #4.

    2018-10-02 20:41:21 | Reply
  • West sub fan

    Oswego 27 Oswego East 21
    Glenbard west 28 Hinsdale Central 10
    Batavia 28 St Charles East 13
    Prairie Ridge 17 Waubonsie 14
    Naz. 22 Marist 0

    2018-10-02 14:19:06 | Reply
  • Joe C.

    Mccarthy best QB to come out of Illinois in forever

    2018-10-02 12:23:08 | Reply

