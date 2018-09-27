Southern Illinois lands Glenbard West star Evan Taylor

Glenbard West star Evan Taylor admits he didn’t have the best July when college coaches were busy evaluating prospects. But that left the door open for Southern Illinois.

Taylor, a versatile 6-5 wing who is among the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top 25 prospects in the Class of 2019, committed to the Salukis Thursday night.

“For me it was the effort they [Southern Illinois] showed throughout the process,” says Taylor of what stood out the most during his recruitment. “They continued to show how important I was to them. I didn’t have the best summer, but they stuck with me. I really appreciated how much they believed in me and sticking with me.”

Taylor chose Southern Illinois over several Division I offers but had narrowed his list down to Southern Illinois and Dartmouth.

“Southern offered the family aspect that I love,” says Taylor.

Last season Taylor filled the stat sheet for the Hilltoppers, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. The smooth lefty with length brings a ton of versatility to the perimeter.

This is the second Chicago area recruit Southern Illinois has landed this fall, first securing a commitment from Evanston guard Lance Jones.

