Southern Illinois lands Glenbard West star Evan Taylor

Glenbard West's Evan Taylor (12) looks under the basket for an open player against St. Charles East. Worsom Robinson/ For the Sun-Times.
Joe Henricksen
For Sun-Times Media | @joehoopsreport
Sept. 27 7:56 p.m.

Glenbard West star Evan Taylor admits he didn’t have the best July when college coaches were busy evaluating prospects. But that left the door open for Southern Illinois.

Taylor, a versatile 6-5 wing who is among the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s top 25 prospects in the Class of 2019, committed to the Salukis Thursday night.

“For me it was the effort they [Southern Illinois] showed throughout the process,” says Taylor of what stood out the most during his recruitment. “They continued to show how important I was to them. I didn’t have the best summer, but they stuck with me. I really appreciated how much they believed in me and sticking with me.”

Taylor chose Southern Illinois over several Division I offers but had narrowed his list down to Southern Illinois and Dartmouth.

“Southern offered the family aspect that I love,” says Taylor.

Last season Taylor filled the stat sheet for the Hilltoppers, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. The smooth lefty with length brings a ton of versatility to the perimeter.

This is the second Chicago area recruit Southern Illinois has landed this fall, first securing a commitment from Evanston guard Lance Jones.

