Super 25 football rankings for Week 6, Lincoln-Way East remains on top

Two 5-0 teams make their first appearances in the Super 25 football rankings and one rejoins after a week hiatus.

The biggest statement from the newcomers was Oswego East’s 29-0 win over Plainfield South to gain playoff eligibility with its fifth win. The Panthers have recorded four shutout wins on the season and boast one of the strongest defenses in the area.

Another team with a strong defense, No. 2 Batavia, continued to roll against Wheaton-Warrenville South. One of the top individual performances of the week came from jack-of-all-trades running back and linebacker Quinn Urwiler, who recorded four touchdowns.

Undefeated Waubonsie Valley debuts at No. 21 in the Super 25 and fellow undefeated IC Catholic is back in the rankings at No. 25.

Among the top teams, defense continues to be the theme with two of the top five pitching shutout wins: No. 1 Lincoln-Way East with a statement win 38-0 win over Lincoln Way-Central and No. 5 Oswego with a big 49-0 win against Plainfield East. Here is the new Super 25 entering Week 6 of the 2018 season.

1. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) 1

Friday vs. No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor

2. Batavia (5-0) 2

Friday vs. Geneva

3. Nazareth (5-0) 3

Friday at Carmel

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-0) 4

Friday at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East

5. Oswego (5-0) 5

Friday at Romeoville

6. Simeon (5-0) 6

Saturday vs. Raby at Gately

7. Brother Rice (5-0) 7

Friday vs. St. Rita

8. Maine South (4-1) 8

Friday vs. Niles North

9. Glenbard West (4-1) 9

Saturday vs. Lyons

10. Evanston (4-1) 10

Friday at New Trier

11. Mount Carmel (4-1) 11

Friday vs. St. Ignatius

12. Richards (5-0) 13

Friday vs. Argo

13. Marist (4-1) 14

Friday at Marian Catholic

14. Cary-Grove (5-0) 15

Friday at McHenry

15. Montini (5-0) 16

Saturday at No. 18 Loyola

16. Willowbrook (5-0) 17

Friday at York

17. Oswego East (5-0) NR

Friday at Plainfield North

18. Loyola (3-2) 18

Saturday vs. No. 15 Montini

19. Phillips (3-2) 19

Friday vs. Curie at Rockne

20. Wheaton-Warrenville South (4-1) 20

Friday at Wheaton North

21. Waubonsie Valley (5-0) NR

Friday at Neuqua Valley

22. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 23

Friday at Jacobs

23. Hinsdale Central (4-1) 24

Saturday at Proviso West

24. Bolingbrook (4-1) 25

Friday at Lockport

25. IC Catholic (5-0) NR

Friday at Aurora Central

