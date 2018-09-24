Super 25 football rankings for Week 6, Lincoln-Way East remains on top

Two 5-0 teams make their first appearances in the Super 25 football rankings and one rejoins after a week hiatus.
The biggest statement from the newcomers was Oswego East’s 29-0 win over Plainfield South to gain playoff eligibility with its fifth win. The Panthers have recorded four shutout wins on the season and boast one of the strongest defenses in the area.
Another team with a strong defense, No. 2 Batavia, continued to roll against Wheaton-Warrenville South. One of the top individual performances of the week came from jack-of-all-trades running back and linebacker Quinn Urwiler, who recorded four touchdowns.
Undefeated Waubonsie Valley debuts at No. 21 in the Super 25 and fellow undefeated IC Catholic is back in the rankings at No. 25.
Among the top teams, defense continues to be the theme with two of the top five pitching shutout wins: No. 1 Lincoln-Way East with a statement win 38-0 win over Lincoln Way-Central and No. 5 Oswego with a big 49-0 win against Plainfield East. Here is the new Super 25 entering Week 6 of the 2018 season.
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) 1
Friday vs. No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor
2. Batavia (5-0) 2
Friday vs. Geneva
3. Nazareth (5-0) 3
Friday at Carmel
4. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-0) 4
Friday at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East
5. Oswego (5-0) 5
Friday at Romeoville
6. Simeon (5-0) 6
Saturday vs. Raby at Gately
7. Brother Rice (5-0) 7
Friday vs. St. Rita
8. Maine South (4-1) 8
Friday vs. Niles North
9. Glenbard West (4-1) 9
Saturday vs. Lyons
10. Evanston (4-1) 10
Friday at New Trier
11. Mount Carmel (4-1) 11
Friday vs. St. Ignatius
12. Richards (5-0) 13
Friday vs. Argo
13. Marist (4-1) 14
Friday at Marian Catholic
14. Cary-Grove (5-0) 15
Friday at McHenry
15. Montini (5-0) 16
Saturday at No. 18 Loyola
16. Willowbrook (5-0) 17
Friday at York
17. Oswego East (5-0) NR
Friday at Plainfield North
18. Loyola (3-2) 18
Saturday vs. No. 15 Montini
19. Phillips (3-2) 19
Friday vs. Curie at Rockne
20. Wheaton-Warrenville South (4-1) 20
Friday at Wheaton North
21. Waubonsie Valley (5-0) NR
Friday at Neuqua Valley
22. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 23
Friday at Jacobs
23. Hinsdale Central (4-1) 24
Saturday at Proviso West
24. Bolingbrook (4-1) 25
Friday at Lockport
25. IC Catholic (5-0) NR
Friday at Aurora Central
More football coverage:
- Week 6: New Sun-Times Game Week episode
- Week 5: scores, video highlights, game photos all in one place
- Week 5 scoreboard
- Curie’s Damarius Johns, Lazerick Hill connect to take down Hubbard
- VIDEO: Quinn Urwiler scores four TD’s, Batavia powers past WW South
- Brother Rice dominates Providence
- Raby beats Westinghouse in Jackson Classic
Tags: Beth Long's Super 25 football rankings, On Instagram
1 comment;
Hoffman Estates is 5-0, LIKE LAST YEAR, wins by 27 points a game, still no love until what, they go 9-0? Took them to be 6-0 to be ranked last year and they made it all the way to the semifinals vs. Prairie Ridge. This is absurd.