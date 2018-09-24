Video
VIDEO: New Week 6 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week”

Staff Report
Sept. 24 3:45 p.m.

In the Week 6 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week,” our hosts, Michael O’Brien and Beth Long (Annie Costabile is on assignment this week),  have a complete rundown of where things stand with high school football after Week 5.

This show includes:

-The new Super 25 rankings with two new 5-0 teams making the list for the first time.

-Analysis of the big games in Week 5 including:

  • Maine South vs Evanston
  • Batavia vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
  • Brother Rice vs Providence.

-Player of the Week: Batavia running backer and linebacker Quinn Urwiler who scored four touchdowns this past weekend.

-Preview of the Week 6 “Game of the Week” between Lincoln Way-East and Homewood-Flossmoor

-Preps news headlines including hoops star Markese Jacobs’ new Nike commercial.

More football coverage:

Join Michael O'Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile every Monday at 4:30 p.m. for a new episode of "Game Week."

