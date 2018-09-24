In the Week 6 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week,” our hosts, Michael O’Brien and Beth Long (Annie Costabile is on assignment this week), have a complete rundown of where things stand with high school football after Week 5.
This show includes:
-The new Super 25 rankings with two new 5-0 teams making the list for the first time.
-Analysis of the big games in Week 5 including:
- Maine South vs Evanston
- Batavia vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
- Brother Rice vs Providence.
-Player of the Week: Batavia running backer and linebacker Quinn Urwiler who scored four touchdowns this past weekend.
-Preview of the Week 6 “Game of the Week” between Lincoln Way-East and Homewood-Flossmoor
-Preps news headlines including hoops star Markese Jacobs’ new Nike commercial.
More football coverage:
- Week 6: New Sun-Times Game Week episode
- The Super 25 for Week 6
- Week 5: scores, video highlights, game photos all in one place
- Week 5 scoreboard
- Curie’s Damarius Johns, Lazerick Hill connect to take down Hubbard
- VIDEO: Quinn Urwiler scores four TD’s, Batavia powers past WW South
- Brother Rice dominates Providence
- Raby beats Westinghouse in Jackson Classic