VIDEO: Quinn Urwiler scores four TD’s, Batavia powers past WW South

Batavia has the full swagger and size you would expect from the defending Class 7A state champs. It was all on display on Friday.

The No. 2 Bulldogs bruised and plowed their way through the third quarter, using a relentless power running attack to beat No. 20 Wheaton-Warrenville South 41-20.

“We decided to be really physical,” running back/linebacker Quinn Urwiler said. “We ended up using the power run and it seemed to work.”

Urwiler was the difference maker, stepping up for starting running back Art Taylor, who was injured late in the first half.

“He’s a pretty special player,” Piron said. “He was a quiet little secret before but he isn’t anymore.”

Urwiler scored four touchdowns and had 17 carries for 108 yards. He also had a key fumble recovery in the third quarter. His brother Trey had 15 carries for 70 yards.

Batavia quarterback Jack Meyers was 8 for 14 passing for 103 yards and one touchdown, but he only completed one pass in the second half.

The Bulldogs led 14-13 at the break. Wheaton-Warrenville South used a 63-yard fumble return touchdown by Cedric Rowzee in the second quarter to change the momentum of the game.

“We can go power but we can also throw,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “This was a game that was getting a little weird. The only way we thought we could gain control of it was to run the football so that’s what we did.”

Wheaton-Warrenville South quarterback Noah Henkel was 19 for 35 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with six different receivers. Tiwan Smith was his favorite target. He had six catches for 89 yards.

“They run a lot of different stuff, that’s a playoff team right there,” Batavia senior back Michael Jansey Jr. said. “You would never know they were 2-7 last year. They are a great quality team. We are all about the competition, this was a great game for us.”

Jansey Jr., a linebacker that has committed to Northwestern, has become a bit of a suprise star on offense this season. He had a big 70-yard run and finished with 121 yards on eight carries.

“We all knew we had to take over the running back spot when [Taylor] went down,” Jansey Jr said. “It took all of us to help out. Everything worked out, they just couldn’t stop it.”

Wheaton-Warrenville South (4-1, 2-1 DuKane) wasn’t able to get anything going on the ground. The Tigers managed just 34 rushing yards.

“We’re scary to play against,” Piron said. “I know that. We are very high tempo and can speed things up and throw the ball or hit you with the power running attack.”

