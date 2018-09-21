Camryn Hannah had never even heard of Clemson before she was recruited by the Tigers last year.

“I didn’t think that it existed,” Hannah said. “Then the coach asked me to come down and visit. I ended up loving it.”

Clemson coach Michaela Franklin started recruiting Hannah when she was associate head coach at Iowa. The two developed a mother-daughter type bond according to Hannah. So she visited Clemson even though she knew next to nothing about the school.

Once she arrived on campus, Hannah fell in love.

“It all fell into place,” Hannah said. “It felt like home.”

Hannah, a junior, committed to Clemson after her sophomore season. The right-side hitter is Marist’s most highly recruited player in five years.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hannah was a key piece in the program’s first-ever state title last season. She finished her sophomore year with 208 kills, 91 blocks and 30 aces.

This season Hannah is leading Marist’s nationally ranked squad with 152 kills, 39 blocks, 88 digs and 10 aces. The RedHawks are ranked fourth in the country by USA Today and are 18-0 after beating rival Mother McAuley on Thursday.

Host Marist won 25-11, 25-18. Junior Maddie Arundel had nine kills and six digs for the Redhawks. Hannah finished with six kills, four blocks and one ace.

Marist Jordan Vidovic thinks his team has another level yet to reach.

“We’re happy with a lot of things right now,” Vidovic said. “But there’s definitely some things we can get cleaner on. We’ll get some tougher tests as we go that will test out some of those things we have to improve on.”

Tags: