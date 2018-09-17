Video
Video

VIDEO: Watch the Week 5 episode of “Sun-Times Game Week”

Staff Report
Sept. 17 1:28 p.m.

This edition of “Sun-Times Game Week” has the latest high school football info for Week 5 including:

  • The new Super 25 Rankings with 4 new teams on the list
  • Analysis of the big games for Week 4 including the Brother Rice win over Loyola
  • The “Game of the Week” for Week 5
  • The latest preps news headlines including a big hoops story

Watch Sun-Times Game Week every Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O’BrienBeth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called “Sun-Times Game Week.”  You can watch it LIVE every Monday night at 4:30 p.m. right here on our high school sports Facebook page. You can also ask questions using the hashtag #SunTimesGameWeek or email those questions to preps@suntimes.com.

Join Michael O'Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile every Monday at 4:30 p.m. for a new episode of "Game Week."

