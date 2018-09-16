High school football Week 4: Scores, photos, video all in one place

A week after several big upsets saw a major shakeup to the Sun-Times’ Super 25, the teams at the top of the rankings fared much better in Week 4. Each of the teams ranked in the top five won by at least 29 points over the weekend, which means we can expect a similar look to the top of the Week 5 rankings when they’re released on the next “Sun-Times Game Week” Monday.

The big upsets of the weekend came up north, where No. 6 Barrington, No. 7 Lake Zurich and No. 12 Loyola all fell in defeat. Barrington’s first loss of the season came against an upstart Evanston squad that rolled to a 32-13 victory. Lake Zurich went down at home to Lake Forest, and Loyola was blown out on the road by Brother Rice.

Here’s a rundown of all the major action from Week 4 of the Chicago area high school football season. For more analysis and coverage, make sure to tune into “Sun-Times Game Week” at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on the Chicago Sun-Times High School Sports Facebook page.

Top games of the week

Homewood-Flossmoor shuts out Bolingbrook

As if we needed more proof that Homewood-Flossmoor’s defense is the real deal this season, the Vikings completely shut down No. 23 Bolingbrook in a 29-0 victory Friday night. It’s the second shutout in three games for the team, which has allowed just 14 points over that span.

“This year is the first time that I’ve had to retrain my brain and not think that we have to score 50 points a game,” Homewood-Flossmoor coach Craig Buzea said. “That is a special group, it’s a special defensive group.”

Loyola loses second straight game

The defending state runner-ups find themselves in an unexpected position after being blown out, 35-3, by No. 14 Brother Rice. The Ramblers’ second straight loss drops their record to 2-2 on the season, and after a thrilling Week 3 loss, this one wasn’t close at all. Loyola quarterback Matthew Schiltz threw four interceptions, while Brother Rice’s John Bean racked up 247 passing yards and a touchdown. It’s the first win for Brother Rice over Loyola since 2014.

“We had this date circled on our calendar since last year,” Bean said. “We prepared for it all week and we were ready. The defense did an unbelievable job tonight and this win goes to them. The way they played tonight was outstanding.”

Evanston hands Barrington first defeat

Evanston had fallen under the radar to open the 2018 season, but no more after a dominant 32-13 victory over No. 6 Barrington. The Wildkits (4-0) delivered yet again with a strong all-around performance against a team that knocked off local powerhouse Maine South just a few weeks ago. Barrington seemed on its way to a potentially special season after that victory, but the dream could be derailed after Ben Tarpey led Evanston to victory.

Scores

1. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) def. Sandburg, 57-0

2. Batavia (4-0) def. Glenbard North, 42-12

3. Nazareth (4-0) def. St. Patrick, 47-16

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-0) def. Bolingbrook, 29-0

5. Oswego (3-0) def. Joliet West, 49-14

6. Barrington (3-1) lost to Evanston, 32-13

7. Lake Zurich (2-2) lost to Lake Forest, 24-7

8. Maine South (3-1) def. Conant, 42-14

9. Glenbard West (3-1) def. York, 45-24

10. Simeon (4-0) def. Solorio, 62-0

Photo gallery

Coming up next

Notable Week 5 matchups include:

Maine South vs. Evanston

Lincoln-Way East vs. Lincoln-Way Central

Batavia vs. Wheaton Warrenville South

Barrington vs. Conant

