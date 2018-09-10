Sun-Times Game Week: Week 4 Episode

Check out this week’s episode of “Sun-Times Game Week.” It’s packed with the latest information and analysis about Chicago area high school football including:

There are some new teams in the top 5 of the Super 25 rankings

The impact of the big upsets in Week 3 including Simeon over Phillips and Mount Carmel over Loyola

Can Loyola rebound after it’s upset loss? We’ll preview the Loyola Vs Brother Rice ‘Game of the Week” match-up for Week 4

and much more

Sun-Times high school football stories:

Our preps team of Michael O'Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called "Sun-Times ABC7 Game Week."

