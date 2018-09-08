Simeon shocks Phillips, wins Public League “Super Bowl”

Alante Brown had a magnificent summer, maturing from a promising athlete into a Michigan State recruit. Meanwhile, he watched rival Phillips get touted as the most talented team in Public League history.

That hype train ran into a Wolverine-sized brick wall on Saturday at Gately Stadium. No. 20 Simeon dominated the Public League “Super Bowl” and knocked off No. 4 Phillips 21-8. It’s the first Public League loss for the Wildcats since 2013.

“We knew what we had to do,” Brown said. “We’ve been working so hard this summer and we had to prove a point to the city, that we are the best team in the city.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brown was 5-for-11 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown. He had four carries for 24 yards and caught one pass for 20 yards.

He’s been splitting time at quarterback and receiver for the past three seasons.

“Last year [in a 14-0 loss to Phillips] he had two big turnovers,” Simeon coach Dante Culbreath said. “He had an interception and a fumble that cost us in the red zone. I just told him not to turn the ball over and give us a chance.”

Brown connected with Rashaan Palmer for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to open the scoring. Keontis Parker grabbed an interception and returned it 37 yards for a score just before halftime to put Simeon (3-0) ahead 14-6.

Simeon strikes first Alante Brown to Rashaan Palmer for an 18-hard TD. Wolverines lead Phillips 7-0 in the 2Q. Check out that massive Simeon crowd. pic.twitter.com/Ci4XLUM57U — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 9, 2018

“Nobody thought we could beat them but us,” Culbreath said. “I think people thought we could show up and play a good game. But not beat them the way we beat them.”

There was a 15-minute delay in the third quarter. Security moved Simeon off the sidelines and onto the field to get away from the trouble. The Wolverines were dominating the game at that point. They didn’t miss a beat when play resumed.

Live at Gately. Things aren’t under control. https://t.co/xDnaa7PHpQ — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 9, 2018

“We are focused,” Culbreath said. “They were focused all week, ever since we were able to get back on the football field.”

Derek Flowers had 15 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown for Simeon. Deangelo Hudson had eight carries for 54 yards.

Simeon scores again. Phillips is on the ropes. Derek Flowers with a three-yard TD run. Wolverines lead 21-6. pic.twitter.com/Nzo5anw81y — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 9, 2018

Simeon won the game defensively. Jermaine Thurmand, Ronald Haggins each had crucial sacks. The Wolverines had four sacks overall.

“Coach told us to go hunting so we went hunting,” Haggins said. “We had to take the win.”

Phillips quarterback Leonard Smith was 6 of 18 passing for 162 yards. He had one interception and threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jahleel Billingsley. It was a tremendous catch. Billingsley, an Alabama recruit, left late in the second quarter with an injury. He played in the second half but wasn’t as effective.

Fabian McCray caught two passes for 68 yards for the Wildcats (1-2), who were not able to establish any kind of a running game.

“The line is full of young kids and they listen,” Culbreath said. “When they are young they listen, when they are older they think they know everything.”

Sun-Times high school football stories:

Watch Sun-Times Game Week every Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called “Sun-Times Game Week.” You can watch it LIVE every Monday at 4:30 p.m. right here on our high school sports Facebook page. You can also ask questions using the hashtag #SunTimesGameWeek

Tags: