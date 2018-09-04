A look at the top high school football games in the Chicago area in Week 3. The full schedule for the week is here.

No. 18 Mount Carmel (1-1) at No. 2 Loyola (2-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Loyola made a statement last week, beating New Trier 40-3 with backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz at the helm. He threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Mount Carmel lost to Maine South but looked powerful as running back Tony Livermore scored two touchdowns. The Caravan will try to keep the game close.

No. 11 Barrington (2-0) at No. 3 Maine South (2-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Maine South’s defense led the way to a 20-13 win against Mount Carmel last week. The Hawks’ defense is starting to become their calling card, which is a shift from past years. Barrington has scored more than 30 points in wins against Warren and Buffalo Grove this season. The Broncos have a chance to grab a signature win.

No. 4 Phillips (1-1) vs. No. 20 Simeon (2-0) at Gately, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

It’s a battle of Public League heavyweights. Phillips has tons of talent. Alabama recruit Jahleel Billingsley showed a new level of versatility last week against St. Louis Chaminade, rushing for 64 yards. Simeon has been ranked since the preseason, but has been a bit under the radar. Last week they beat Trotwood-Madison, Ohio thanks to a standout performance from Michigan State recruit Alante Brown, who was responsible for four touchdowns.

No. 22 Huntley (2-0) at No. 12 Prairie Ridge (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Prairie Ridge is for real this season, and so is Huntley. The newly-ranked Red Raiders face one of their toughest opponents of the season, the defending Class 6A state champion Wolves. Huntley is averaging 45-points per game offensively. Who will continue the early season momentum on Friday?

No. 15 Marist (1-1) at Notre Dame (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Notre Dame is off to a hot start and just missed cracking the Super 25 this week. Can the Dons prove they belong against Marist? Sophomore quarterback Anthony Sayles and junior running back Ty Gavin have been getting rave reviews. Notre Dame has dominated opponents, averaging 47 points while only allowing seven. Marist lost a close one to Brother Rice Week 1, but has plenty of talent to roll through the rest of its schedule.

Sun-Times high school football stories:

Watch Sun-Times Game Week every Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called “Sun-Times Game Week.” You can watch it LIVE every Monday at 4:30 p.m. right here on our high school sports Facebook page. You can also ask questions using the hashtag #SunTimesGameWeek

Tags: