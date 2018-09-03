Week 3 brings three new faces to the Super 25.

Willowbrook debuts at No. 17 after knocking off Hinsdale Central. The top 15 remained mostly intact. Oswego and Glenbard West each jumped a spot after Lake Zurich dropped. The Bears were shut out by Nazareth.

Huntley also makes its debut in the Super 25. The Red Raiders are averaging 45 points so far this season and beat Jacobs 42-6 in Week 2.

Other notable moves:

Naperville Central took the biggest drop, falling from 14 to 24. The Redhawks lost to No. 19 Hinsdale Central 35-34 and followed that up with a loss to No. 1 Lincoln-Way East 38-19 to round out being 0-2 on the season. They are the only 0-2 team in the Super 25. They’ve got a lot to prove against Naperville North on Friday.

IC Catholic is the third team to jump into the Super 25 this week. The Knights destroyed Joliet Catholic 42-0. The Hilltoppers are missing standout running back Kenyetta Williams (out for the season with ACL tear).

Team to watch:

Simeon. The Wolverines have the potential to make some noise and climb the rankings quickly if they stay healthy. This week they snuck up one spot. Simeon takes on No. 4 Phillips on Saturday.

Here’s the Week 3 Super 25, with record and last week’s ranking.

1. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) 1

Friday vs. Andrew

2. Loyola (2-0) 2

Saturday vs. No. 18 Mount Carmel

3. Maine South (2-0) 3

Friday vs. No. 11 Barrington

4. Phillips (1-1) 4

Saturday vs. No. 20 Simeon at Gately

5. Batavia (2-0) 5

Friday vs. Lake Park

6. Nazareth (2-0) 6

Friday at Marian Central

7. Homewood Flossmoor (2-0) 7

Friday vs. Stagg

8. Oswego (2-0) 9

Friday vs. Plainfield North

9. Glenbard West (1-1) 10

Saturday vs. Addison Trail

10. Lake Zurich (1-1) 8

Friday vs. Zion-Benton

11. Barrington (2-0) 11

Friday at No. 3 Maine South

12. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 12

Friday vs. No. 22 Huntley

13. Richards (2-0) 15

Friday at Evergreen Park

14. Brother Rice (2-0) 16

Friday vs. Fenwick

15. Marist (1-1) 18

Friday at Notre Dame

16. Montini (2-0) 20

Friday vs. Marmion

17. Willowbrook (2-0) NR

Friday vs. Leyden

18. Mount Carmel (1-1) 19

Saturday at No. 2 Loyola

19. Hinsdale Central (1-1) 13

Friday vs. Oak Park

20. Simeon (2-0) 21

Saturday vs. No. 4 Phillips at Gately

21. St. Charles East (2-0) 22

Friday vs. Glenbard North

22. Huntley (2-0) NR

Friday at No. 12 Prairie Ridge

23. Bolingbrook (2-0) 24

Friday vs. Sandburg

24. Naperville Central (0-2) 14

Friday vs. Naperville North

25. IC Catholic (2-0) NR

Friday at Wheaton Academy

