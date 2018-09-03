Another week of high school football in the books means another shakeup to the area’s Super 25 rankings.

However, don’t expect too much movement at the very top when the rankings are revealed on the next episode of Sun-Times Game Week at 4:30 p.m. CT Monday afternoon. The top seven teams all won over Labor Day weekend, so programs like No. 1 Lincoln-Way East and No. 2 Loyola should feel good entering Week 3.

Unlike a week ago when then-No. 5 Marist fell to unranked Brother Rice, there was no huge upset among the Super 25 teams this week. The highest-ranked opponents to go down were No. 8 Lake Zurich, which was blanked by No. 6 Nazareth in a 25-0 defeat, and No. 14 Naperville Central, which lost to Lincoln-Way East.

Other ranked teams to lose this week include No. 13 Hinsdale Central, which fell to Willowbrook, and No. 17 Lincoln-Way West, which lost to rival Lincoln-Way Central. Additionally, the two new teams to last week’s rankings, No. 23 Joliet Catholic and No. 25 Jacobs, likely won’t be sticking around after each got blown out Friday night.

Our preps team will review all of those Week 2 games with a special focus on:

Nazareth vs. Lake Zurich

IC Catholic vs. Joliet Catholic

Jacobs vs. Huntley

Maine South vs. Mount Carmel

Loyola vs. New Trier

Willowbrook vs. Hinsdale Central

Simeon vs. Trotwood-Madison, Ohio

Phillips vs. St. Louis Chaminade

Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville Central

Homewood-Flossmor vs. St. Louis Lutheran North

There will also be a Week 3 preview including the so-called Public League ‘Super Bowl” between Philips and Simeon along with other big match-ups including: Mount Carmel vs. Loyola

Notre Dame vs. Marist

Maine South vs. Barrington For these stories and more be sure to join our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile on Monday at 4:30pm on FACEBOOK Live.

