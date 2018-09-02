The second week of the Chicago area high school football season put a number of top teams in tough matchups, yet the top seven all came away victorious to keep the upper echelon of the Super 25 intact. No. 1 Lincoln-Way East rolled over No. 14 Naperville Central, No. 3 Maine South handled No. 19 Mount Carmel and No. 6 Nazareth shut out No. 8 Lake Zurich among notable games.

Lincoln-Way East remains the team to beat in the area after opening the season ranked atop the Super 25, and the Griffins showed why for the second straight week. Even without star running back AJ Henning, who had hip surgery in January, Lincoln-Way East rallied from a 13-3 deficit early on against Naperville Central to a 38-19 win. Henning’s replacement, junior Devon Williams, recorded 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Phillips rebounded from its national TV defeat last week by topping St. Louis Chaminade, 34-21, while No. 2 Loyola crushed longtime rival New Trier, 40-3. Unlike last week with then-No. 5 Marist’s loss to Brother Rice, there was no shocking upset among top 10 teams in Week 2.

Here's a full breakdown of the scores, photos and coverage of Week 2 from the Sun-Times.

Top games of the week

Lincoln-Way East stays No. 1

It appears the Griffins are going to stay atop the Super 25 until further notice. They had no trouble with a very good Naperville Central squad Friday night en route to a 19-point win, and that was their second straight victory without one of their top players. “We aren’t near where we could be. If we continue improve it could get to a pretty scary level,” Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar said after the game. Considering how good the team already is, that might be bad news for its opponents.

As for Naperville Central, it’s been a brutal start to the season. Expectations were high with star quarterback Payton Thorne, a commit to Western Michigan, returning for his senior year, but the Redhawks have now dropped back-to-back games to ranked opponents to open the season.

Maine South survives Mount Carmel

Maine South had to sit through an 83-minute rain delay while trailing 7-0 early against Mount Carmel, but the game quickly swung in their favor after teams returned to the field. The Hawks scored a quick 14 unanswered points following the break to take back the lead, then their defense held strong even after Mount Carmel returned a 90-yard kickoff for a touchdown. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but for a team facing a brutal schedule – their next game is against No. 11 Barrington – a win is a win.

Watch with one minute left, @CaravanFootball goes out on downs with 4th & 7 on the @Maine_South 18 yard line. Great game at Gately but No.3 hangs on 21-13 over No. 19. It’s final here at Gately. pic.twitter.com/KwTrVxNhyL — Beth Long (@Beth_Long) September 1, 2018

Nazareth blanks Lake Zurich

A battle between two stellar defensive teams proved to go Nazareth’s way right from the start. Lake Zurich ended up getting shut out entirely in a 25-0 loss that will likely bump them from the top 10. Including their Week 1 win over St. Louis Lutheran North (Mo.), one of the top programs from that area, Nazareth has now allowed just six points in its first two games against quality opponents.

Scores

1. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) def. Naperville Central, 38-19

2. Loyola (2-0) def. New Trier, 40-3

3. Maine South (2-0) def. Mount Carmel, 21-13

4. Phillips (1-1) def. St. Louis Chaminade, 34-21

5. Batavia (2-0) def. Naperville North, 41-24

6. Nazareth (2-0) def. Lake Zurich, 25-0

7. Homewood Flossmoor (2-0) def. St. Louis Lutheran North, 34-14

8. Lake Zurich (1-1) lost to Nazareth, 25-0

9. Oswego (2-0) def. Minooka, 35-20

10. Glenbard West (1-1) def. Proviso East, 42-0

Photo gallery

Coming up next

The new Super 25 will be unveiled on Sun-Times Game Week on Facebook Live with Michael O’Brien, Annie Costabile and Beth Long at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday evening.

Notable Week 3 matchups include:

Maine South vs. Barrington

Batavia vs. Lake Park

Lake Zurich vs. Zion-Benton

Naperville Central vs. Naperville North

