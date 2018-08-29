The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (11) (1-0) 119 1

2. Loyola (1) (1-0) 108 2

3. Maine South (1-0) 97 3

4. Edwardsville (1-0) 77 T4

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 65 6

6. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 48 10

7. Bolingbrook (1-0) 41 9

8. Marist (0-1) 29 T4

9. Oswego (1-0) 28 NR

10. Glenbard West (0-1) 17 7

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 15, Barrington 9, Stevenson 4, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Batavia (10) (1-0) 127 1

2. Nazareth (3) (1-0) 112 3

3. Lake Zurich (1-0) 95 4

4. Mount Carmel (1-0) 78 5

5. East St. Louis (0-1) 68 2

6. Brother Rice (1-0) 64 10

7. Lincoln Way West (1-0) 54 7

8. St. Charles North (1-0) 42 8

9. Normal (1-0) 36 9

10. Benet (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Rita 10, Hononegah 7, Simeon 5, Jacobs 2, Moline 2.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (9) (0-1) 125 1

2. Prairie Ridge (5) (1-0) 121 2

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) 114 3

4. Cary-Grove (1-0) 102 4

5. Richards (1-0) 82 5

6. Normal West (1-0) 68 7

7. Lemont (0-1) 45 6

8. DeKalb (1-0) 37 9

9. Willowbrook (1-0) 27 10

10. Crete-Monee (0-1) 21 8

Others receiving votes: Quincy 13, Providence 10, Notre Dame 4, Hinsdale South 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Washington (12) (1-0) 129 1

2. Dunlap (1-0) 109 2

3. Montini (1) (1-0) 107 3

4. Hillcrest (1-0) 89 4

5. Highland (1-0) 59 6

6. Sterling (1-0) 54 7

7. Joliet Catholic (1-0) 51 NR

8. Peoria Central (1-0) 40 9

9. Woodstock Marian (1-0) 36 8

10. Antioch (1-0) 18 10

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 10, Freeport 8, Decatur MacArthur 5.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (10) (1-0) 126 1

2. IC Catholic (1) (1-0) 114 3

3. Morris (2) (1-0) 110 2

4. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 91 5

5. Taylorville (1-0) 63 7

6. Columbia (1-0) 50 8

7. Herrin (1-0) 47 10

8. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 42 NR

9. Raby (0-1) 23 4

10. Coal City (0-1) 18 9

(tie)Althoff Catholic (0-1) 18 6

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, Johnsburg 3, De La Salle 1, Geneseo 1, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Sandwich 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (10) (1-0) 134 1

2. Williamsville (3) (1-0) 121 2

3. Farmington (1-0) 101 3

4. Wilmington (1-0) 92 4

5. Carlinville (1) (1-0) 69 6

6. Rock Island Alleman (1-0) 68 7

7. Pleasant Plains (1-0) 60 5

8. Monticello (1-0) 37 10

9. Vandalia (1-0) 32 8

10. North Boone (1-0) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Beardstown 11, Bishop McNamara 10, Elmwood-Brimfield 3, Anna-Jonesboro 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, West Frankfort 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (10) (1-0) 127 1

2. Sterling Newman (3) (1-0) 112 2

3. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) 89 4

4. Orion (1-0) 86 T5

5. Rockridge (1-0) 78 3

6. Illini West (Carthage) (1-0) 58 9

7. Trenton Wesclin (1-0) 49 8

8. Mercer County (1-0) 35 NR

9. Pana (1-0) 23 10

10. Downs Tri-Valley (0-1) 17 7

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16, Knoxville 6, Hamilton West Hancock 5, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Chicago (Hope) Academy 4, Staunton 3, El Paso-Gridley 2, Auburn 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (1-0) 131 1

2. Tuscola (1) (1-0) 119 2

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5) (1-0) 118 3

4. Camp Point Central (1-0) 96 4

5. Forreston (1-0) 79 6

6. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 45 9

7. Princeville (1-0) 43 7

8. Argenta-Oreana (1-0) 30 10

9. Concord (Triopia) (1-0) 28 NR

10. Aurora Christian (1-0) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Dakota 17, Milledgeville 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Jacksonville Routt 3, Arcola 1, Athens 1.

