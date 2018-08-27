There are three newcomers to the Super 25 this week, all had statement wins in Week 1. Brother Rice had the biggest victory of them all, knocking off Marist 20-16.

-Phillips drops two spots after losing to nationally ranked Pickerington Central, Ohio.

-Jacobs and Joliet Catholic enter the rankings after big wins in Week 1.

-Raby, Minooka and St. Rita drop out of the rankings after opening the season with losses.

The updated Super 25 Ranking were revealed on the “Sun-Times Game Week” Facebook livestream show on Monday. Hosted by Michael O’Brien, Annie Costabile and Beth Long from the Sun-Times studio. The show included:

Analysis of the week 1 game of the week between Maine South and Glenbard West

Preview of week 2 including Mount Carmel vs Maine South; Nazareth vs Lake Zurich and Lincoln Way East vs Naperville Central

Audience questions

The new rankings of the Super 25 top teams

Here’s a look at Beth Long’s Week 2 Super 25 list with the record and last week’s ranking:

1. LINCOLN-WAY EAST (1-0) 1

Friday vs. Naperville Central

2. LOYOLA (1-0) 3

Friday at New Trier

3. MAINE SOUTH (1-0) 4

Friday at Mount Carmel

4. PHILLIPS (0-1) 2

Saturday at St. Louis Chaminade

5. BATAVIA (1-0) 6

Friday vs. Naperville North

6. NAZARETH (1-0) 7

Friday at Lake Zurich

7. HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR (1-0) 8

Saturday at St. Louis Lutheran North

8. LAKE ZURICH (1-0) 10

Friday vs. Nazareth

9. OSWEGO (1-0) 11

Friday at Minooka

10. GLENBARD WEST (0-1) 9

Friday at Proviso East

11. BARRINGTON (1-0) 12

Friday at Buffalo Grove

12. PRAIRIE RIDGE (1-0) 14

Friday at Hampshire

13. HINSDALE CENTRAL (1-0) 17

Friday at Willowbrook

14. NAPERVILLE CENTRAL (0-1) 13

Friday at Lincoln-Way East

15. RICHARDS (1-0) 15

Friday at St. Rita

16. BROTHER RICE (1-0) NR

Friday vs. Crete-Monee

17. LINCOLN-WAY WEST (1-0) 20

Friday at Lincoln-Way Central

18. MARIST (0-1) 5

Friday vs. Mishawaka, Ind.

19. MOUNT CARMEL (1-0) 19

Friday vs. Maine South

20. MONTINI (1-0) 21

Friday vs. Christ The King

21. SIMEON (1-0) 22

Friday at Trotwood, Ohio

22. ST. CHARLES EAST (1-0) 23

Friday at Carmel

23. JOLIET CATHOLIC (1-0) NR

Friday at IC Catholic

24. BOLINGBROOK (1-0) 24

Friday vs. St. Charles North

25. JACOBS (1-0) NR

Friday at Huntley

Sun-Times high school football stories:

Watch Sun-Times Game Week every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Want the latest info and analysis on high school football? Our preps team of Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile will share all the latest news, insights and Super 25 football rankings in a new livestream show called “Sun-Times Game Week.” You can watch it LIVE every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. right here on our high school sports Facebook page. You can also ask questions using the hashtag

Tags: