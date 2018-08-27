The opening week of the Chicago area high school football season came and went with some thrills and a trio of losses for teams in the top 10. The result entering Week 2 will be a different-looking Super 25 with No. 2 Phillips, No. 5 Marist and No. 9 Glenbard West stumbling into the losing column to start the season.

No. 4 Maine South toppled Glenbard West with a relatively easy 35-14 victory in the biggest game of the week between local teams. Senior quarterback Bobby Inserra, the son of coach Dave Inserra, had a big week with 165 passing yards, 140 rushing yards and a combined three touchdowns. The Hilltoppers got 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from star running Tyquan Cox, but couldn’t do much damage through the air.

Elsewhere, top teams such as No. 1 Lincoln-Way East and No. 3 Loyola got their business done to open the season. Still, you’ll want to tune into Sun-Times Game Week on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday evening to see how the new Super 25 stacks up.

Here’s a full breakdown of the scores, photos and coverage of Week 1 from the Sun-Times.

Michael O’Brien’s big takeaway

It was hard not be impressed with the way Batavia star Michael Jansey Jr. played in his team’s season-opening victory.

“Batavia’s Michael Jansey Jr., a Northwestern recruit, received a lot of hype in the preseason. The linebacker was named the top defensive player in the area by the Sun-Times’ Beth Long. Jansey lived up to the hype in Batavia’s 22-15 win at Lemont on Friday. The senior had two sacks to lead the Bulldogs’ stout defense. But his biggest contribution may have been on offense. Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said in the preseason that he planned to use a power running formation occasionally. That plan was key against Lemont. Jansey’s 12-yard touchdown run broke a 15-15 tie in the fourth quarter. Fellow linebacker Luke Weerts was the lead blocker. Jansey had six carries for 36 yards.”

Read the rest of O’Brien’s analysis of Week 1 of the 2018 high school football season.

Top games of the week

Maine South cruises to big win over Glenbard West

Where else to start but the game between a pair of top-10 teams? Maine South received a big test in Park Ridge right out of the gate this season and didn’t miss a beat with a 21-point victory. The big revelation, as noted above, was that Inserra quieted any skepticism over his ability to fill the role by putting up big numbers in the opener. This could be the year that the RedHawks snap their 8A state championship drought.

Brother Rice stuns Marist

Marist seemed on its way to a close victory over rival Brother Rice when Crusaders quarterback John Bean threw an interception in the end zone with less than five minutes left in regulation. However, the RedHawks opened the door by fumbling the ball away a minute later, and Bean made them pay by delivering a clutch late drive that concluded with him plunging into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run.

Hinsdale Central beats Naperville Central in thriller

No. 17 Hinsdale Central came away with a remarkable 35-34 victory over No. 13 Naperville Central on Friday night. The Red Devils took the lead for good by returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter after rallying from a 28-7 deficit. A missed extra point by the RedHawks ended up costing them despite the strong effort of quarterback Payton Thorne, a Western Michigan commit, who threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Scores

1. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) def. Crete-Monee, 41-13

2. Phillips (0-1) lost to Pickerington Central (Ohio), 49-18

3. Loyola (1-0) def. Rockford (Mich.), 27-7

4. Maine South (1-0) def. Glenbard West, 35-14

5. Marist (0-1) lost to Brother Rice, 20-16

6. Batavia (1-0) def. Lemont, 22-15

7. Nazareth (1-0) def. St. Louis Lutheran North, 20-6

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) def. Michigan City (Ind.), 34-30

9. Glenbard West (0-1) lost to Maine South, 35-14

10. Lake Zurich (1-0) def. Fremd, 20-7

Check out the full scoreboard for more than 150 games here.

Photo gallery

Coming up next

The new Super 25 will be unveiled on Sun-Times Game Week on Facebook Live with Michael O’Brien, Annie Costabile and Beth Long at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday evening.

Notable Week 2 matchups include:

Lincoln-Way East-Naperville Central

Loyola-New Trier

Maine South-Mount Carmel

Richards-St. Rita

Nazareth-Lake Zurich.

