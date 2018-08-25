How the Super 25 fared in Week 1

The opening week of the 2018 high school football season is finally upon us, and there were some notable matchups happening across the area Friday night. Nearly every team in the Sun-Times’ Super 25 rankings took the field, with the others set to play their games by the end of the weekend.

The biggest matchup saw No. 4 Maine South roll past No. 9 Glenbard West with a 35-14 victory in Park Ridge. The Hawks have brought back nine players from a talented defense and handled an immediate test in Week 1 against the Hilltoppers, who also boast an impressive defense this season.

No. 13 Naperville Central, led by returning star quarterback Payton Thorne, was knocked off by No. 17 Hinsdale Central in another thrilling matchup of Super 25 teams. The Red Devils hung on for a 35-34 victory.

The Sun-Times will provide scores and schedules throughout the prep football season. Check out our new high school football scoreboard.

Here’s a look at how the Super 25 teams fared in Week 1.

1. LINCOLN-WAY EAST (1-0)

Beat Crete-Monee 41-13

2. PHILLIPS

Sunday at Pickerington Central, Ohio

3. LOYOLA (1-0)

Beat Rockford, Mich. 27-7

4. MAINE SOUTH (1-0)

Beat Glenbard West 35-14

5. MARIST (0-1)

Lost to Brother Rice 20-16

6. BATAVIA (1-0)

Beat Lemont 22-15

7. NAZARETH (1-0)

Beat St. Louis Lutheran North 20-6

8. HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR (1-0)

Beat Michigan City, Ind. 34-30

9. GLENBARD WEST (0-1)

Lost 35-14 to Maine South

10. LAKE ZURICH (1-0)

Beat Fremd 20-7

11. OSWEGO (1-0)

Beat Plainfield Central 35-0

12. BARRINGTON (1-0)

Beat Warren 31-14

13. NAPERVILLE CENTRAL (0-1)

Lost 35-34 to Hinsdale Central

14. PRAIRIE RIDGE (1-0)

Beat Crystal Lake Central 58-27

15. RICHARDS (1-0)

Beat Lincoln-Way Central 17-7

16. MINOOKA (0-1)

Lost to Plainfield South 14-7

17. HINSDALE CENTRAL (1-0)

Beat Naperville Central 35-34

18. ST. RITA (0-1)

Lost to Joliet Catholic 30-20

19. MOUNT CARMEL (1-0)

Beat vs. Hope Academy 42-7

20. LINCOLN-WAY WEST (1-0)

Beat Racine Case, Wis. 41-0

21. MONTINI (1-0)

Beat Hyde Park 52-0

22. SIMEON (1-0)

Beat Naperville North 30-20

23. ST. CHARLES EAST (1-0)

Beat Rock Island 41-14

24. BOLINGBROOK (1-0)

Beat Downers Grove South 35-0

25. RABY (0-1)

Lost to Niles North 40-26

