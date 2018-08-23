The Chicago Sun-Times preps team is busy previewing the upcoming football season. A big part of that is the annual pre-season Super 25 rankings. In addition to analyzing the teams themselves, we’re ranking the top players at several key positions. Now we are sharing our list of the Top 50 players for the 2018 season.

Here’s a look at the overall top 50 football players in the Chicago area, regardless of position:

1. Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake South, Sr., OL (6-6, 310)

2. Fabian McCray, Phillips, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 180)

3. Tyler Nubin, St. Charles North, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 185)

4. Jahleel Billingsley, Phillips, Sr., WR (6-5, 227)

5. AJ Henning, Lincoln-Way, East, Jr., RB (5-10, 180)

6. Peter Skoronski, Maine South, Jr., OL (6-4, 270)

7. Michael Jansey Jr., Batavia, St., LB, (6-2, 210)

8. Michael Love, Nazareth, Sr., WR/RB/DB (5-9, 170)

9. Nick Fedanzo, Montini, Sr., RB (6-1, 205)

10. Addison West, Cary-Grove, Sr., OL (6-3, 275)

11. Romel Goston, Raby, Sr., DB (6-1, 175)

12. Payton Thorne, Naperville Central, Sr., QB (6-2, 200)

13. Ty Gavin, Notre Dame, Sr., RB (5-11, 175)

14. Alante Brown, Simeon, Sr., QB (5-11, 170)

15. Sebastian Castro, Richards, Sr., QB/DB (6-1, 200)

16. Rory Boos, Loyola, Sr., WR (6-1, 175)

17. Jadon Thompson, Marist, Jr., WR (6-2, 160)

18. Duke Olges, New Trier, Sr., LB (6-5, 260)

19. Khali Saunders, IC Prep, Sr., LB/WR (6-4, 220)

20. Messiah Travis, Solorio, Sr., ATH (5-10, 175)

21. Denver Warren, West Aurora, Jr., DL (6-3, 300)

22. Rylie Mills, Lake Forest, Jr., DL (6-5, 265)

22. Carson Ochsenhirt, New Trier, Sr., QB (5-10, 175)

23. Luke Skokna, Hinsdale Central, Sr., RB (5-9, 175)

24. Devin Blakley, Nazareth, Sr., RB (5-10, 180)

25. Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Sr., RB (6-1, 220)

26. Cameron Mitchell, Bolingbrook, Sr., DB (5-10, 175)

27. Wynston Russell, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr., DB (5-10, 160)

28. Dylan Barrett, St. Charles East, Jr., OL (6-5, 285)

29. Matt Judd, Lincoln-Way East, Sr., WR (6-2, 200)

30. Mike McNicholas, Montini, Sr., OL (6-4, 310)

31. Jeremiah Webb, Urban-Prep Bronzville, Sr., RB (5-10, 180)

32. Keenan Hailey, Joliet Catholic, Sr., RB (5-10, 180)

33. Kyle Davis, Mount Carmel, Sr., RB (6-1, 210)

34. Charles Coleman, Oswego, Sr., RB (6-2, 200)

35. Marshawn Foster, Raby, Sr., WR (6-4, 175)

36. Jack Moses, Lake Zurich, Jr., WR (5-10, 175)

37. Nate Mahoney, Lincoln-Way West, Sr., OL (6-3, 260)

38. Maurion Scott, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr., WR (6-5, 190)

39. Jackson Bruscianelli, Montini, Sr., LB (6-1, 220)

40. Armoni Dixon, Loyola, Sr, LB (6-3, 225)

41. Mike Markett, Marist, Sr., QB (6-0, 180)

42. Luke Weerts, Batavia, Sr., LB (6-2, 230)

43. Leshon Williams, Richards, Jr., RB (5-10, 195)

44. Austin Martineau, Grayslake North, Sr., QB (6-3, 185)

45. Kenyetta Williams, Joliet Catholic, Jr., RB (5-10, 180)

46. Trevor Cabanban, Loyola, Jr., RB (5-9, 165)

47. Quadre Nicholson, Evanston, Jr., RB (6-0,185)

48. Gavin Mottl, St. Rita, Sr., PK (5-10, 170)

49. Maema Njongmeta, Stevenson, Sr., LB (6-1, 210)

50. Steven Hawthorne, De La Salle, Sr., DE (6-4, 220)

