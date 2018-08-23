The opening week of the 2018 high school football season is finally upon us, and there are some notable matchups happening across the area. Nearly every team in the Sun-Times’ Super 25 rankings will be taking the field Friday night, and the others will play their games by the end of the weekend.

The biggest matchup will see No. 4 Maine South face No. 9 Glenbard West in Park Ridge. The Hawks are bringing back nine players from a talented defense and face an immediate test in Week 1 against the Hilltoppers, who also boast an impressive defense this season.

No. 13 Naperville Central, led by returning star quarterback Payton Thorne, will also take on No. 17 Hinsdale Central in another matchup of Super 25 teams. Thorne is committed to playing college football at Western Michigan.

The Sun-Times will provide scores and schedules throughout the prep football season. We will update the scoreboard live on Friday and Saturday as the games end. You can click on the grey drop-down menu below to search for results by school. Please send scores and any corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

