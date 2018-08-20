Find out the top two teams on Beth Long’s preseason Super 25 football rankings during “Sun-Times Game Week,” coming to you live from Phillips’ practice on Monday at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it on Facebook Live on the Sun-Times High School Sports page on Facebook. The hosts for this weekly high school sports program are Annie Costabile, Beth Long and Michael O’Brien.

The live show will be loaded with news and information about the upcoming season. In addition to the top teams on the Super 25, there will also be a breakdown of each of the top ten teams.

“Get ready for high school football with us, the best way we know how – revealing the top ten teams and players to watch on our Monday live show,” Long said. “I’m excited to see who hits the ground running.”

Week 1 Preview

Sun-Times Game Week will also preview some of Week 1’s top games.

“It’s going to be a very fun first weekend of football,” O’Brien said. “Glenbard West and Maine South are two of the state’s top programs and that game has taken on even more importance after the Hawks embarrassed Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn last year. And you can’t beat a Brother Rice-Marist, Battle of Pulaski showdown on opening night.”

Mount Carmel’s new coach

Plus, the hosts will have the latest news of the week and an update on the new coach at Mount Carmel.

“One of the biggest story lines this off season was the coaching change at Mount Carmel,” Costabile said. “We’ll be discussing the details of that change and how the program is looking under new coach, Jordan Lynch.”

