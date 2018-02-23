2018 Chicago Sun-Times All-City basketball team

This wasn’t the season that Morgan Park senior Ayo Dosunmu had in mind.
The Illinois recruit was sidelined in late December with ankle injury. He missed about a month of the season and didn’t seem fully fit until a loss at Young in the Public League playoffs on Feb. 13.
“I remember sitting in my room at one point and realizing that I just had to sit out and get back to full health,” Dosunmu said. “You have to look at the big picture.”
The 6-4 guard has been excellent when healthy, often posting huge scoring totals. That isn’t what stands out about Dosunmu though, there are great guards in the city every season. Since he emerged freshman year he’s been a smart and mentally tough kid, far beyond the typical high school basketball star.
“I never pouted,” Dosunmu said. “You can’t allow yourself to do that. You have to focus on coming back stronger. Sitting out definitely made me appreciate the game more.
“This is probably the best that I have felt physically and mentally after the injury. I’m back playing over the rim and playing a complete game. It feels good.”
Morgan Park are the favorites to win Class 3A, the playoffs start next week.
“That is all I am focused on right now,” Dosunmu said. “I want to leave my legacy and hold that trophy at the end of the season.”
Back in November Dosunmu spoke eloquently about his desire to help the Illinois basketball program rise to prominence. The team’s struggles this season haven’t changed his mind.
“I watch every game and I’m into it,” Dosunmu said. “[Illinois coach Brad Underwood] is a great coach, he gets to the players. He yells at them and has the passion I like. He’s just great. I know I can come in there and be myself. I’m looking forward to it big time. A lot of people are gonna be doubting us because they are having a bad year but I’m excited for the challenge.”
Simeon’s Talen Horton-Tucker, Young’s Javon Freeman, Orr’s Dannie Smith and Morgan Taylor of Marist round out the first team. Horton-Tucker has signed with Iowa State and Freeman is heading to Valparaiso. Smith and Taylor are still uncommitted.
FIRST TEAM
Player, School, Position, Height, Year
Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park, G, 6-4, Sr.
Javon Freeman, Young, G, 6-3, Sr.
Talen Horton-Tucker, Simeon, F, 6-5, Sr.
Dannie Smith, Orr, F, 6-5, Sr.
Morgan Taylor, Marist, G, 6-3, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Chase Adams, Orr, G, 5-8, Sr.
Fred Cleveland, Leo, G, 5-8, Jr.
Perry Cowan, DePaul Prep, F, 6-4, Jr.
Raekwon Drake, Orr, F, 6-5, Sr.
Messiah Jones, Simeon, F, 6-5, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
DaChaun Anderson, Leo, F, 6-7, Jr.
Kejuan Clements, Simeon, G, 6-2, Jr.
Toraze Dobbs, Uplift, F, 6-6, Sr.
Markese Jacobs, Uplift, G, 6-0, Jr.
Adam Miller, Morgan Park, G, 6-4, So.
FOURTH TEAM
Cam Burrell, Morgan Park, F, 6-6, Sr.
Xavier Castaneda, Young, G, 6-2, Sr.
George Conditt, Corliss, F, 6-10, Sr.
Treavon Martin, Curie, F, 6-8, Sr.
Terrence Shannon, Lincoln Park, G, 6-6, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Rashaun Agee, Bogan, Jr.
Will Bynum, Prosser, Sr.
Jalen Carter, Lindblom, Sr.
Maurice Commander, Curie, Sr.
Demetrius Douglas, North Lawndale, Jr.
David Forrest, North Lawndale, Sr.
Myles Baker, Young, Jr.
Jordan Booker, Bogan, Jr.
Hylan Harris, Crane, Sr.
Jack Ellison, Marist, Sr.
Marquise Kennedy, Brother Rice, Jr.
Antwone Lampkin, Wells, Sr.
Javion May, Hope Academy, Sr.
Xavier Pinson, Simeon, Sr.
Teshaun Stokes, Clemente, Sr.
Aaron Strong, Farragut, Jr.
Reggie Strong, Farragut, So.
Nas Turner, Kenwood, Sr.
Marquise Walker, Curie, Jr.
Lenell Watson, Perspectives-Calumet, Sr.
19 comments
Ayo is a great player and will be on the next but he should not be spotlighted as much as was this year with THT emergence of a future super star before our eyes. The fact that we continue to read you talk about how THT isn´t a lock for POY shows your admiration of Ayo . Love your work though Mike. You are spot on 95% of the time
Opportunity Opportunity Opportunity. There will be quite a few kids next season who will get their opportunity, to show what they can do. Many have had to wait in the shadows although if they were at different schools, they would probably already be in your discussions. Many will get the opportunity to spread their wings in a few short months, when AAU season begins. You wouldn’t know many of them can play, based on how they were or weren’t being played by their High School coaches.
Please…AAU is the worst thing to happen to high school basketball. I know so many players who have gotten destroyed by the AAU system. Give me high school games over AAU games any day of the week.
Very happy to see Pinson not on the All-City list. What was Missouri thinking? What a bust.
How can one be happy to see someone not make it?! You sound like a true hater!!
Great job on this list and thanks for all the hard work you put into it.
Dont think Ayo should have been first team , he didnt even play the whole season, plus the coach leaves him in games when they r killing teams so he can get those big numbers, give other kids a chance. Dont get me wrong he is a ok player but there are better players out there, open yall eyes
This article should’ve spotlighted Simeon’s Talen Horton-Tucker,’s Amazing Season and winning City for the 3rd time in 4 years. Morgan Park is favored to when because all the tough teams are in 4A. Even Uplift and Orr have to battle it out for state in 2A.
Agreed. Makes perfectly good sense to anyone with an IQ over 75.The power of the media is amazing. Unfortunately, the average reader does not realize that they are always trying to be “sold” something. With all the amazing CPS play on demonstration the past week. With all the amazing CPS players on demonstration this past week and all year, we get recycled info. This is why there is not a strong argument against “fake news.” I would’ve loved to see a lead up to THT’s imminent POY, but here comes the Kanye West override story. Hilarious.
Must be a popularity contest. True journalism is dead, how many of these players have you seen this year? Or are you truly going by word of mouth. I would love to see your list compared to the CPLCA all-city team. At least the coaches don’t go by who has a big name. Don’t be the problem be part of the solution.
Are you seriously asking me how many of these players I’ve seen play? Guess you aren’t paying attention. Thanks for reading though.
I don’t wanna squelch the debate, please feel free to have it if you disagree with the selections. But I think most of you realize I’ve seen 99% of these players play more times than I can count.
Don’t worry about the negative comments Mike.
You’ve been doing a great job all season
Thanks Tim, appreciate it. I’m fine with negative comments and debate. It’s a tough list to come up with, had to make a lot of hard decisions. But somebody claiming I didn’t see the guys play…
Agree 100%. Can’t believe someone would actually ask O’Brien of all people “how many of these players have you seen this year”?
The lead story says it all. Gotta do the final MP/Ayo story before reluctantly awarding THT POY.
I think the coaches are much more prone to a popularity contest. Look at how school reps seed teams. I would have a small beef with Ayo on the first team due to injury and agree with Guru, but not going to lose sleep over it. Would be nice if teams that thought themselves ‘elite’ would elect to play up–Orr, Morgan Park, Fenwick last year etc. Thought the last time I looked Simeon had a 3A enrollment and I know they’d never hide from the challenge. DeLaSalle used to play up as well, I don’t think so this year.
Agree Lefty, I wish the 3A and 2A powers would move up as well. But when Simeon was in 3A they didn’t move up. Lost to Marshall in the state title game.
Dosunmu on the first team was a difficult decision based on the games he missed. When I went to the Young-Morgan Park game I really had no idea where he would be on All-City. He was very good in that game, made my mind up for me. Also, I couldn’t really make a credible case for anyone replacing him.
Mikey: if I were you, I would consider being accused of representing “fake news” a compliment in the text it is used today. I don’t always agree with you, but this old fart looks forward to your insights. Press forward!