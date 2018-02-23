2018 Chicago Sun-Times All-City basketball team

This wasn’t the season that Morgan Park senior Ayo Dosunmu had in mind.

The Illinois recruit was sidelined in late December with ankle injury. He missed about a month of the season and didn’t seem fully fit until a loss at Young in the Public League playoffs on Feb. 13.

“I remember sitting in my room at one point and realizing that I just had to sit out and get back to full health,” Dosunmu said. “You have to look at the big picture.”

The 6-4 guard has been excellent when healthy, often posting huge scoring totals. That isn’t what stands out about Dosunmu though, there are great guards in the city every season. Since he emerged freshman year he’s been a smart and mentally tough kid, far beyond the typical high school basketball star.

“I never pouted,” Dosunmu said. “You can’t allow yourself to do that. You have to focus on coming back stronger. Sitting out definitely made me appreciate the game more.

“This is probably the best that I have felt physically and mentally after the injury. I’m back playing over the rim and playing a complete game. It feels good.”

Morgan Park are the favorites to win Class 3A, the playoffs start next week.

“That is all I am focused on right now,” Dosunmu said. “I want to leave my legacy and hold that trophy at the end of the season.”

Back in November Dosunmu spoke eloquently about his desire to help the Illinois basketball program rise to prominence. The team’s struggles this season haven’t changed his mind.

“I watch every game and I’m into it,” Dosunmu said. “[Illinois coach Brad Underwood] is a great coach, he gets to the players. He yells at them and has the passion I like. He’s just great. I know I can come in there and be myself. I’m looking forward to it big time. A lot of people are gonna be doubting us because they are having a bad year but I’m excited for the challenge.”

Simeon’s Talen Horton-Tucker, Young’s Javon Freeman, Orr’s Dannie Smith and Morgan Taylor of Marist round out the first team. Horton-Tucker has signed with Iowa State and Freeman is heading to Valparaiso. Smith and Taylor are still uncommitted.

FIRST TEAM

Player, School, Position, Height, Year

Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park, G, 6-4, Sr.

Javon Freeman, Young, G, 6-3, Sr.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Simeon, F, 6-5, Sr.

Dannie Smith, Orr, F, 6-5, Sr.

Morgan Taylor, Marist, G, 6-3, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Chase Adams, Orr, G, 5-8, Sr.

Fred Cleveland, Leo, G, 5-8, Jr.

Perry Cowan, DePaul Prep, F, 6-4, Jr.

Raekwon Drake, Orr, F, 6-5, Sr.

Messiah Jones, Simeon, F, 6-5, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

DaChaun Anderson, Leo, F, 6-7, Jr.

Kejuan Clements, Simeon, G, 6-2, Jr.

Toraze Dobbs, Uplift, F, 6-6, Sr.

Markese Jacobs, Uplift, G, 6-0, Jr.

Adam Miller, Morgan Park, G, 6-4, So.

FOURTH TEAM

Cam Burrell, Morgan Park, F, 6-6, Sr.

Xavier Castaneda, Young, G, 6-2, Sr.

George Conditt, Corliss, F, 6-10, Sr.

Treavon Martin, Curie, F, 6-8, Sr.

Terrence Shannon, Lincoln Park, G, 6-6, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Rashaun Agee, Bogan, Jr.

Will Bynum, Prosser, Sr.

Jalen Carter, Lindblom, Sr.

Maurice Commander, Curie, Sr.

Demetrius Douglas, North Lawndale, Jr.

David Forrest, North Lawndale, Sr.

Myles Baker, Young, Jr.

Jordan Booker, Bogan, Jr.

Hylan Harris, Crane, Sr.

Jack Ellison, Marist, Sr.

Marquise Kennedy, Brother Rice, Jr.

Antwone Lampkin, Wells, Sr.

Javion May, Hope Academy, Sr.

Xavier Pinson, Simeon, Sr.

Teshaun Stokes, Clemente, Sr.

Aaron Strong, Farragut, Jr.

Reggie Strong, Farragut, So.

Nas Turner, Kenwood, Sr.

Marquise Walker, Curie, Jr.

Lenell Watson, Perspectives-Calumet, Sr.

Tags: